Letter to the editor: There are many good solutions to climate change

Bipartisan work like the recent op-ed by Bob Brown and Dorothy Bradley (March 30) is so inspirational. Thank you for publishing it! I wanted to follow up on their perspective by sharing some good news. There are many good solutions to climate change! I highly recommend checking out “En-ROADS” from Climate Interactive and the MIT Sloan Sustainability Initiative. Play around and see which solutions move the needle. Then consider taking the most important action: ask your elected representatives to take meaningful action to deploy these solutions, and vote for the environment.