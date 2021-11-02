Letter to the editor: There is a pattern

Further, our attorney general (Republican) sics the state highway patrol on a respected hospital staff because it is following accepted prescribed medical procedures and is not administering horse dewormer to patients who seek care with the hospital.

There is something wrong in this state and in this country and we need to begin to recognize the problem before a questionable political philosophy kills us all — only to then suggest that the failure to save us from this pandemic is the fault of a president who has done his best to salvage the botched (lack of) response by the previous man who was in the office and who was, naturally, a Republican. There is a pattern here, people.