Letter to the editor: There is no 'free lunch'

To say that that the Olszewski and Monforton op-ed (March 24) was disingenuous is putting it mildly. First, they use every pejorative phrase they can use: wealthy out-of-state transplants, trust-fund beach boys, crime-ridden cities. According to the official leg.mt.gov, only 17% of property tax goes to fund state government. The rest goes to counties, local schools, and cities and towns. And that nearly $1 billion surplus supposedly driven by property tax? The surplus will actually be in a range, with estimates between $181 million and $850 million. The Montana General Fund report in January shows that it is driven by a 12.7% increase in income tax collections, a 29% increase in corporate tax collections, and federal stimulus money. Not a gigantic hike in property tax as the authors contend. And since essentially all of property tax is used for local schools and towns, there are serious drawbacks to capping them. Good public schools would be the first to suffer under their plan. So don’t fall for the disinformation spewing from these gentlemen’s mouths. It costs to run our state, whether that comes from sales tax, property tax, or income tax. There is no free lunch.