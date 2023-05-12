Everyone knows all too well that the Missoulian is beholden to the 'Old Town Leftist Crowd' and its leftists, and has been for decades by now.

My wife and I have been in Germany and Norway for weeks and have discovered that even though many of these people over here are liberals, even some of them leftist, they do know the truth. Most don't care what happens to the U.S., but they all laugh and sneer when Biden is mentioned. They all know that he is completely insane.

You people need to remove yourselves from your bubble a little more when even foreigners know more than you do.

You will see a GOP president next November no matter who he is. However, I could go on forever but you would not listen.

Walter F. Billings,

Missoula