Letter to the editor: Theresa Manzella reveals her ignorance

Sen. Theresa Manzella’s fact-free diatribes against Medicaid expansion reveal her ignorance of access to quality health care to the rural and underserved populations in our state. Further, her rhetoric reveals her complete unawareness of the fiscal realities threatening the very existence of rural hospitals in Montana. Should the senator introduce herself to both Janet Woodburn, CEO of Sapphire Community Health Center in Hamilton and Laurie Francis, executive director of Partnership Community Health Center in Missoula (both federally qualified community health centers) she would quickly be given the facts around what the delivery of quality healthcare looks like to the thousands of her neighbors (and constituents) who do not own cutting horses for their recreational pleasures.