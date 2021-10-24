Letter to the editor: Think before voting for GOP

Republicans once argued that the most terrifying words in the English language were “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” What could be more terrifying than that? How about, “I’m from the government and I’m here to hurt you.”

Governing is hard and it’s not always good at meeting campaign promises, but today’s Republicans have established themselves as the party that is here to deliberately lie to you. They will tell you that Trump won the 2020 election when there are no facts to support it, which destabilizes our democracy, and that the pandemic and climate change are hoaxes when there is no question that they exist and threaten our economy and our lives. They will actually stop the government from helping you, as the Montana legislature did to Missoula’s pandemic measures.

What you can do about this starts with the next election. The Republican Party has stressed the importance of grooming politicians at the local level, and those who are endorsed by the Republican Party must now be committed to Trumpism and to furthering his destructive agenda. Think about what you would be endorsing before voting for any Republicans.

Jon Haber,

Missoula

