Letter to the editor: Think of seniors when voting

I would like to thank Sherry Devlin and Stacy Rye for comments on property tax increases in the Sunday, Oct. 23 edition. I am a 77-year-old senior who lives on a fixed income. With the rising taxes something has to be subtracted from my yearly budget. That will come out of house maintenance like a roof replacement, medical maybe cut prescriptions, utilities cutting back on house heating, transportation maybe a cut in car insurance or sell the car and food – how about less of everything? The local governments just run a bond or budget more money for their needs. I can not do that so something has to go.
Their lack of fiscal responsibility is something to behold.
Now I am joining the first-time home buyer and the entry-level job applicants who can not afford to live in Missoula. I know that there are seniors who have sold for that reason. So when you vote give a thought for what we the seniors of Missoula are facing while trying to remain in our homes.
Thanks again ladies for taking the time to write a fine article about rising property taxes.
David Dayton,
Missoula