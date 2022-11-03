 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Think of seniors when voting

  • 0

I would like to thank Sherry Devlin and Stacy Rye for comments on property tax increases in the Sunday, Oct. 23 edition. I am a 77-year-old senior who lives on a fixed income. With the rising taxes something has to be subtracted from my yearly budget. That will come out of house maintenance like a roof replacement, medical maybe cut prescriptions, utilities cutting back on house heating, transportation maybe a cut in car insurance or sell the car and food – how about less of everything? The local governments just run a bond or budget more money for their needs. I can not do that so something has to go.

Their lack of fiscal responsibility is something to behold.

Now I am joining the first-time home buyer and the entry-level job applicants who can not afford to live in Missoula. I know that there are seniors who have sold for that reason. So when you vote give a thought for what we the seniors of Missoula are facing while trying to remain in our homes.

People are also reading…

Thanks again ladies for taking the time to write a fine article about rising property taxes.

David Dayton,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Why Zinke?

Letter to the editor: Why Zinke?

Why are you voting for Ryan Zinke? Is it only because he has an R next to his name? This is a man who lives part time here and part time in hi…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News