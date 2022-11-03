Letter to the editor: Think of seniors when voting

I would like to thank Sherry Devlin and Stacy Rye for comments on property tax increases in the Sunday, Oct. 23 edition. I am a 77-year-old senior who lives on a fixed income. With the rising taxes something has to be subtracted from my yearly budget. That will come out of house maintenance like a roof replacement, medical maybe cut prescriptions, utilities cutting back on house heating, transportation maybe a cut in car insurance or sell the car and food – how about less of everything? The local governments just run a bond or budget more money for their needs. I can not do that so something has to go.