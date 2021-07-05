Letter to the editor: Thinning effective at fire prevention

George Ochenski's June 28 opinion piece refers to "phony" thinning and our vanishing national forests. The only thing phony is Ochenski's knowledge of forestry.

Thinning has proven to be an effective way to prevent crown fires, the most damaging kind. Unfortunately, the amount of acreage that needs thinning is daunting. Long needle forest ecosystems are way out of their normal fire cycle and thinning mimics understory burning.