Letter to the editor: This is America: live and let live

This is America: Smoking should be allowed in business establishments, and if you choose not to wear a COVID mask, you should not be required to do so.

Health-conscious customers reserve the right to refuse to enter a business that allows for the possible endangerment of the health of its employees and customers.

Freedom-loving Americans reserve the right to possibly endanger the health of business owners, employees and customers.

Business owners reserve the right to possibly endanger the health of employees and customers, and to possibly refuse service to those who insist on the right to possibly endanger the health of employees and customers.

There are crybabies to the right and crybabies to the left. This is a heck of a country we are passing on to the next generation. I suggest that we all grow up, buckle up, and live and let live for Pete's sake. If we have to sacrifice a little bit for a little while to possibly contribute to the health and well-being of others, so be it!

Joe Hassler,

Missoula

