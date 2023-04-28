Letter to the editor: This is not democracy Apr 28, 2023 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I’m saddened by the recent response of the Republican Legislature. The first response of fascists is to silence opponents. This is not democracy.H.J. Bourguignon, J.D., PhD,Missoula 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Politics Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter to the editor: Silencing of Zephyr unconstitutional and undemocratic I am writing to voice my opinion about the silencing of my elected representative Zooey Zephyr. This is extremely unconstitutional and undemoc… Letter to the editor: Mitchell's behavior is disrespectful and juvenile I am a proud Montanan. I was raised to respect differences and treat everyone with respect, regardless of whether they agree with me. Unfortun… Letter to the editor: Carlino is a pawn I am perplexed by City Council members who are proposing to create so-called “affordable housing” by “being liberated from zoning laws and lan… Letter to the editor: The hypocrisy and meanness is astonishing The 2023 Montana Legislature supermajority/Freedom Caucus continues to baffle, outrage and sadden me. They are targeting children, the LGBTQ I… Letter to the editor: Why we love Missoula We live in a quiet area of the Missoula hills. On a Tuesday morning, the most noise you hear is the sound of a car’s wheels gripping the grave… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio