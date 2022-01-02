Letter to the editor: Thoughts for the new year

How about for the new year, we all get vaccinated three times. How about we don't storm the Capitol, try to kill Congress members and dismantle what democracy we have. How about we work on expanding voting rights instead of the opposite. How about we really get going on "green" power: wind, solar, geothermal, nuclear, hydrogen, etc. How about we build housing for homeless people, tax wealthy Americans more and provide more money for Americans who truly need help. Obviously, there are too many problems in the world and obviously, what we human beings are doing, in many cases, simply isn't working: too many wars, too much hunger and poverty, too many sick people, too much racism and neo-fascist thinking and behavior, too many conspiracy theories. If we want Santa to keep appearing and delivering, we really might want to rethink how we think and act, what we study, how we pray, who we help and how we might actually forgive and start again. Omicron might be our chance to get going to redo more than just dealing with a virus. Santa's now flying overhead. Watch out!!