In response to Rachel Greszler's letter concerning the SCOTUS decision on the concrete company case, I offer this. The firm and the union were at an impasse, and the company loaded the trucks with concrete. Of course they could have loaded a dry mix. In many, if not most large cities, the trucks are loaded with the dry ingredients with the water being added at the construction site. The reasoning being that a concrete truck stuck in traffic too long becomes a $300,000 ship anchor. Had Glacier done this, the problem would have been moot. It is the threat of economic loss that is the union's only tool. That is kind of the whole idea of strikes. It isn't the union's fault that the company delivered the chance of a lifetime to the union. That the situation forced the decision on the company could have been negated had the company followed the same procedure used by concrete contractors all over the country.