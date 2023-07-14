I have been living near the Clark Fork River for over 40 years. During this time I have advocated for the removal of the Milltown dam and remediation of the upper river, planted trees at the confluence of the Clark Fork and Blackfoot, and enjoyed floating and fishing its waters. I am particularly concerned that we complete the work of restoring this vital artery in Montana’s body by cleaning up the floodplain where the Smurfit-Stone pulp and paper mill left its toxic legacy — a threat to the water quality of the river. In addition, I cannot look upstream from below the shuttered plant without being concerned about the berms meant to contain arsenic, PCBs, furans, dioxin and other pollutants found at the site. As anyone familiar with rivers knows, the outside turns of a river receive the most pressure. The berms in these areas seem especially inadequate as we face climate-driven weather extremes. The EPA must do its utmost to address these problems immediately. As more people move to Montana, escaping places that now seem uninhabitable, restoring our river and its adjacent floodplain seem extremely important. It is time for action.