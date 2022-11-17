Letter to the editor: Time for City Council to do the right thing

Winston Churchill famously said, “You can always count on Americans to do the right thing — after they've tried everything else.” Hopefully, the same can be said of the Missoula City Council.

“Missoula citizens voted down a measure that would’ve funded the winter shelter for years to come.” Overwhelmingly and rightfully.

There were fundamental problems with the measure.

Why five years? Long enough for the City Council not to bother with it for a while. But five years would make the crisis permanent instead of managing and solving the problem. Voters likely would have passed the measure if they had come to us with this measure AND a reasonable plan for solving the problem permanently in those five years. Is that too much to ask?

More likely, they would have been back in five years with their hands out, perpetually kicking the can down the road.

And why a property tax? An easy spigot. Perhaps our council has forgotten it is real money from the property owners’ wallets in a time of high inflation.

With the astronomical increase in home prices here, I hope Missoula’s portion of state valuations this year can be used to actually solve the crisis.

Duane Cook,

Missoula