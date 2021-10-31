Letter to the editor: Time for Congressional oversight of Forest Service

The Forest Service is breaking the law on multiple national forests across Region One, with no end in sight.

A judge deemed the agency negligent for abandoning a road closure and culvert removal amendment in the revised Flathead Forest Plan. Amendment 19 is crucial to the recovery of rare bull trout and grizzly bears. Now the agency is proposing to burn and plant trees in the Mission Mountains Wilderness, despite the Wilderness Act clearly forbidding ecological manipulation and intervention.

The same dubious decision-making was showcased in the Forest Service’s approval of the poisoning of the Scapegoat Wilderness with little-to-no public input and analysis. Helicopters and motorboats were proposed to carry out the work, despite the law forbidding the use of motorized equipment in wilderness. The project was dropped after a lawsuit was filed.

And now the Lolo National Forest was just nailed in court for ignoring its own forest plan requirements when it approved a massive road building and logging project in the Ninemile Creek basin.

Instead of being a lapdog for the timber industry, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines should lead an oversight of the out-of-control Forest Service. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester should join him, too.

Brett Haverstick,

Missoula

