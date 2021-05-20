Letter to the editor: Time for GOP to broaden its base

Lots of media and people are pushing a Big Lie involving an illegitimate election of Joe Biden. Doing that might reduce GOP base support. How to broaden the base?

In the most recent Gallup political preference poll, 40% of the people identified as Independents; 31% said they were Democrats; 26% identified themselves as Republicans.

For four years, Americans watched very high disapproval ratings for President Trump, whose approval ratings were often less than 45%, and never exceeded 50%. It was no surprise that Trump lost the popular vote by over 7 million votes.

Trump received 46.8% of the popular vote. Joe Biden received 51.3%.

Lots of voters voted against President Trump because he was impeached for wrongfully interfering in the 2016 presidential election, and later impeached for inciting an attack planned to stop Congress from voting to confirm Joe Biden as president.

Look what would happen if Fox would start broadcasting evident reality that the 2020 presidential election, also vote counting, were legitimate. For the first time in nine months, the Republican Party would deliberate a platform; hopefully one that would reach voters in cities.

It's time to reach out to voters Trump has never reached out to.