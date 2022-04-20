Letter to the editor: Time for mandates to be retired

I would like to thank Governor Gianforte and Senator Daines for their efforts to prevent federal overreach. Specifically, their work toward preventing blanket mandates in order to protect personal freedoms, and especially for their work to end the travel mask mandate, which has been extended far too many times. That same CDC/TSA mandate, which is now highly inconsistent with so many other spheres of life. The time for the travel mask mandate to end is far overdue. Enough is enough. We will always have to live with some amount of risk, as we do with all diseases. There is nothing to prevent folks who want to be vaccinated, boosted, and to wear a mask...from doing so, and preventative measures are valuable and often wise. Yet, enough is enough — it is time for the mandate to be retired. Thank you Daines and Gianforte.