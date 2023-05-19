Please vote for more aid, more involvement in the Sudan war. International intervention is the only way to stop that slaughter. Neither general must control Sudan if any sort of peace is to be established. Please tell all legislators to come together to solve the debt limit, debt crisis. It's their job to make deals that help all Americans with our economic situations. It's not about Republicans and Democrats; it's about helping Americans with our finances and having honest fiscal relations with other countries. Please allow more migrants into the U.S. to work at manufacturing and agricultural jobs. We need them. This anti-immigration stuff reeks of xenophobic, anti-American thinking that won't end very peacefully. Why did that guy run into and kill 8 migrants at that migrant center? Please send more high-powered weapons to Ukraine in order to eliminate all Russians from its territory. It's time for this bloodbath to end and it won't until Ukraine controls all of its land. Please tell those countries in Central and South America to change to democratic governments because too many Americans are tired of their people running from their own countries' authoritarian regimes.