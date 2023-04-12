On April 5, our school had a school shooting threat and we went into a three-hour lockdown. Thankfully the threats were fake but the gun this person had and put on camera was real. Now this is the second school-shooting threat I’ve had in my high school career and both times I’ve had to send love texts to parents just to make sure they knew if the worst had happened. For a lot of students the worst has happened. My question is how many more? How many more schools have to get shot up, threats be made, lives lost before change occurs. I don’t care if my elected officials are a Republican or a Democrat or whatever, it’s clear that lives are more important then their party. If any of my elected officials won’t pledge to ban these weapons of murder then I will be sure to vote them out. Electors are meant to serve the American people, not their party and certainly not the NRA. For the sake of the children to come, I urge my legislators to ban guns because it’s clearly time to let them go.