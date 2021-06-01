Letter to the editor: Time to fix oil, gas leasing system

Now is the time to reconfigure the federal oil and gas leasing program.

The program is based on the 101-year-old Mineral Leasing Act, which has undergone minimal changes since its enactment. Companies pay as little as $1.50 per acre at an auction to lease our public resources. Offering lands with little to no recoverable oil and gas reserves, combined with these meager bid rates and prices, incentivizes private speculation. These cheap leases are attractive to companies, who can buy up many of them to pad their portfolios, satisfy shareholders and attract new investors.

A disproportionate amount of the leases in Montana are speculative and are rarely developed by the industry; they don’t provide royalty income — paying only a pittance in yearly rent — and don’t provide local jobs.

As the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management undertake a comprehensive review of the onshore oil and gas leasing program, the political climate is ripe for change. Fixing our broken oil and gas leasing system will take both congressional action and administrative reform, and Montanans should welcome both to usher in public land management that truly centers the public, not the bottom line of oil and gas CEOs.

Amy Katz,

Missoula

