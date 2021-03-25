 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Time to put price on pollution

Letter to the editor: Time to put price on pollution

{{featured_button_text}}

The March 19 Associated Press article on the “megadrought” happening here in the West is a wake-up call on climate change.

When I hear agriculture officials warning of damage to wheat, I think of our Montana farmers and the struggles they’re facing with the spring crop. The potential for increased wildfires sets off alarm bells for the health of our most vulnerable, who will suffer from prolonged exposure to smoke.

The time to take heed of these warnings is now. It’s imperative to address rising planetary temperatures driven by fossil fuels. We need effective, strong action — like a bill from Congress that can’t be undone so easily by future administrations.

Steve Daines, Matt Rosendale and Jon Tester: It’s time to put a price on pollution through a carbon price and dividend program. It meets our shared goals — creating jobs (in renewable energy), helping families (direct payments to help with energy costs), and fulfills our shared moral responsibility to care for the environment and our fellow citizens. With your help, this year we can begin to reverse climate issues affecting Montanans (like this megadrought), drive business innovation with minimal regulation, and most importantly, leave the world a better place for our grandkids.

Harry Richardson,

Bigfork

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
4
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tired of being 'canceled'
Letters

Tired of being 'canceled'

I am very tired of having my rights confiscated and being forced into accepting nonsense theories about immutable facts that cannot be overtur…

SB260 not in public's interest
Letters

SB260 not in public's interest

There's no question about it: If the state of Montana insists on putting a highway through the parking lot of your business, it's taking your …

Speaking out
Letters

Speaking out

As I am writing this letter, I realize that it will not be seen by many. That's OK. I am simply speaking out. And speaking out is important an…

GOP did not help you
Letters

GOP did not help you

Thank-you President Biden, Vice President Harris, Senator Tester and all other members of Congress who voted to pass the American Rescue plan …

More needs to be done
Letters

More needs to be done

Missoula’s housing problems reflects our national crisis. (‘Missoula’s housing emergency just got worse’ by Robbie Liben, Missoulian, March 5,…

The old ways got us here
Letters

The old ways got us here

Simple truth ... the first Cares Act help came to cover the need of the donor class. (Saved a lot of hardworking folks too). It is why it move…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News