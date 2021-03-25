Letter to the editor: Time to put price on pollution

The March 19 Associated Press article on the “megadrought” happening here in the West is a wake-up call on climate change.

When I hear agriculture officials warning of damage to wheat, I think of our Montana farmers and the struggles they’re facing with the spring crop. The potential for increased wildfires sets off alarm bells for the health of our most vulnerable, who will suffer from prolonged exposure to smoke.

The time to take heed of these warnings is now. It’s imperative to address rising planetary temperatures driven by fossil fuels. We need effective, strong action — like a bill from Congress that can’t be undone so easily by future administrations.