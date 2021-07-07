Letter to the editor: Time to read some history

I would like to comment on just one of Phillip Barney's (letter, July 5) paranoid delusions about America under Democratic rule. He claims that children will be indoctrinated with a "false national history of oppression and racism." False?

He is apparently unaware of our national history of slavery, the KKK, the Jim Crow era, school segregation; race massacres in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Elaine, Arizona; the genocidal treatment of native Americans and so much more.

It is time to read some American history.

America cannot attain its best possible future without acknowledging its past.

Robert Hoolsema,

Missoula

