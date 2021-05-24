Letter to the editor: Time to reconsider building materials

David Erikson’s April 20 article describing Montana’s current lumber crisis raises a critical question: considering the skyrocketing price of lumber, how can construction companies respond to increasing housing demands without pricing out potential customers? The obvious answer is by reconsidering their building materials.

As Erikson points out, the growing demand for quality construction has created a wood market with “no ceiling,” and as lumber becomes increasingly unaffordable, alternative building materials are quickly gaining appeal. Insulated concrete forms (or ICFs), for instance, are stronger, more sustainable and also more affordable than lumber — with the added bonus of superior energy efficiency.

At Habitat for Humanity, we consider not only the upfront costs of home construction, but also the costs of upkeep, energy efficiency and home insurance. By continuing to build with wood, we simply wouldn’t be able to build enough for HFH homeowners. Now, by partnering with Build With Strength, a coalition of the National Ready Mix Concrete Association, and using ICFs in the construction of our homes, we are continuing to provide affordable, reliable housing for our fellow Montanans.