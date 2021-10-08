Letter to the editor: Time to 'shelve' trapping

Heritage invokes a sense of societal history and culture. But heritage also allows ideologues to use past indiscretions to demand political or economic supremacy at others' expense.

Eventually, many practices associated with a particular heritage run their course. Society embraces new traditions. Trapping, too, has had its historical fling. Society no longer wants to brutishly torture and kill precious wildlife in traps, contrary to the current actions of the right-wing killing machine. Human regard for the natural world and its inhabitants leans undeniably toward protection and respect.

We see enactments of historical activities — soap making, forging iron — but I am unaware of any organization displaying a trapping re-enactment. Just reading about trapping is nightmarish enough; could you watch the actual process? Torturing animals is not justifiable. If someone forced a domestic animal to suffer what wild animals endure when trapped, that person would be arrested.

We document history, study it, and learn from it. Then, many of these historical practices need to be shelved as no longer representative of today's mores. It's time to "shelve" trapping.

Please contact those who have the power to abolish trapping on public lands and to reinstate wolves as an endangered species.