Letter to the editor: Time to shut down lies and misinformation

I believe it is time for us to aggressively shut down lies, misinformation, disinformation and conspiracy theories. These are avenues the Republicans promote because the head of their party, Donald Trump, believes in them and promotes them. We can do better than this! These efforts demean us, divide us and encourage distrust in one another and our nation. By promoting this type of thinking they can easily destroy and undermine democracy. Let us stand and unite to promote and embrace truth, honesty and facts to overrule these efforts. We can begin by respecting each other and having honest dialogues and listening to each other (no more “tea party-my way or the highway”). By doing so we can dismantle the distrust and divisiveness. Let’s get rid of fear and chaos!