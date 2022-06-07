Letter to the editor: Time to stop this senseless killing

I sit in constant shock and amazement as I hear details of this Texas school shooting, even as I was trying to recover from the Buffalo supermarket's shooting by the white supremacist 10 days before the Texas incident.

I see that both shooters were young, had assault rifles and body armor and successfully shot through security at both places to engage their unarmed victims.

For years Republicans have recommended (1) arming more security, (2) increasing mental health services (without providing any money to do so) or (3) just accept mass shootings as inevitable "evil" or caused exclusively by Democratic Party socialism. These three Republican fixes have not worked, while the mass killers are now outfitting as Afghanistan fighters facing off with (usually) retired ex-cop security guards with handguns.

Time for alternate ideas — pick one or more of: (1) universal background checks, (2) ban of assault rifles, (3) ban of large clips, (4) raise gun ownership age to 21. Let us see if this will reduce this senseless killing.

Michael O'Lear,

Missoula

