Letter to the editor: Time to transition energy sources

They said “We continue to receive requests for renewable energy contracts.” We all know to tell our members of congress what we want, and here’s another way to get what we need. Please go to NorthWestern Energy’s website, click on Customer Service and fill out a contact form telling them it’s important to you, their customer, to accelerate their transition to renewable energy. It’s in our best interest and also in theirs. This year’s IPCC report says “Of the various mitigation strategies to reduce fossil fuel CO2 emissions, carbon taxes are the most powerful and efficient”. This is because they use market forces rather than regulations to effect change. Congress is most likely to address our climate issue with a carbon tax or fee. When this happens, all of NWE’s generation from fossil fuels will get more expensive. The time to transition is now. Let them know your thoughts.