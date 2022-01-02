Letter to the editor: Timely, non-partisan information

The House of Representatives Special Committee is looking at congressmen likely involved with activities leading up to Jan. 6, 2021.

In a recently published memoir, President Trump's trade advisor, Peter Navarro, writes of Steve Bannon's three part plan for a “Green Bay sweep” that would involve 100 members of Congress.

To vote not to certify Joe Biden as president, but to follow a law requiring two hours of debate, in the House, also in the Senate, on objections to be raised by six different states. Objections to certifying Biden. Objections based on voting irregularities, and worse. All presented on national TV. With Bannon's widely watched commentaries.

Secondly, such would force Vice President Pence to call for an ad hoc, election commission.

Thirdly, GOP leaders in those six states would choose new electors to the Electoral College, with the possible result of electing Donald Trump to a second term as president of the USA.

Senators Cruz, Blackburn, Braun, Johnson, Kennedy, Lankford and Steve Daines were among 100 members of Congress, supporting a peaceful way to re-elect President Trump.

Someday, major newspapers in Montana, may, in non-partisan terms, timely inform Montana residents of need to know information about doings in Congress.

Bob Williams,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0