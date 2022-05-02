Letter to the editor: Timely, thought-provoking lectures

The University of Montana’s Mansfield Center has been hosting some timely and thought-provoking lectures recently. The Missoulian reported on a discussion with foreign policy experts Condoleezza Rice and Michael McFaul on April 19.

On the “rural-urban divide,” both agreed that we should not stereotype people, but should make an effort to understand the other side. Rice put most of the burden on urbanites for initiating that discussion, but she didn’t explain why. Maybe it’s because liberals are more interested in trying to understand, but a one-sided conversation will not get us very far.

With regard to our flailing democracy, Rice wanted to “get to the bottom of what’s causing that lack of trust” in our institutions. I don’t think you have to look much farther than President Reagan’s invective that government is the problem, and then Fox and its friends’ amplifying that for decades.

Finally, with regard to Russia, McFaul mentioned that the Russians who support Putin and his war are older, less educated, less wealthy and more rural. That’s noticeably similar to many of those in this country who support Putin’s authoritarian Republican friends. If we keep electing them, maybe they can still help Russia win the “Cold War.”

Jonathan Haber,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0