Letter to the editor: Tired of intimidation tactics

To the parent(s) of the young boy (I'm guessing 11 or 12 years old) who was walking across the UM footbridge after Saturday's game vs Southern Utah repeating "Let's go Brandon" — what are you hoping to accomplish by allowing him to do so? Would your parents have approved? I realize I'm a 70-year-old "fogie," but I also know what my parents' reaction would have been, and it wouldn't have been a laugh and a smile such as yours.

Also to the young adult male (probably late 20s to early 30s) my brother-in-law and I encountered Sunday evening as we entered Super 1 Foods in Hamilton. Your facial expression definitely indicated you were not happy that we were wearing a mask as we entered. I did hear your comment of "nice mask," but missed the next word or words. My question, what gives you the right to criticize my choices and actions when I am doing nothing at all to you, except minding my own business?