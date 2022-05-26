Letter to the editor: Title 42 must end

Last week, a federal judge refused to let President Biden end Title 42. There is simply no legal or public health reason to keep this immigration policy in place for a day longer. All citizens, business travelers, and tourists entering the U.S. may do so upon showing a negative COVID test. By contrast, those seeking asylum are refused entry, even if vaccinated and COVID negative. Title 42 is from a dark, shameful chapter when our country kept out Chinese immigrants because we said they had syphilis and when we kept out Jewish refugees because we said they had tuberculous. The Trump administration created Title 42 in March 2020 to keep out only asylum seekers, claiming that they alone have COVID. Title 42 has turned away thousands of people deserving protection from harm. There are a number of effective and compassionate policies to regulate the border. Title 42 is not one. Our senators are scheduled to vote to extend this policy — indefinitely. Please contact them to let them know that a policy like Title 42 that serves no legitimate purpose must end.