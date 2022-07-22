 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: To move or not to move

If one were to move to eastern Montana there would be the opportunity of not voting for the R-guy.

The drawback is losing the chance of not voting for the Z-man.

Decisions, decisions, decisions.

Greg J. Houska,

Missoula

