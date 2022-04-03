Letter to the editor: Tom Cook has experience needed for school board

I strongly endorse Tom Cook for a seat on the Hellgate Elementary School Board. With over 40 years of experience in education, Tom has the dedication, integrity and experience for this position. He will make sure the interests of the students, certified and classified staff, school administrators, and parents and families will be heard and considered. Above all, Tom is a multi-issue (NOT a single-issue) candidate.

As a career professional educator, Tom is very familiar with both traditional and forward-looking innovations in education. As an education administrator, Tom has experience with institutional budgets and finances; faculty, staff and student issues; and the handling of sensitive personnel matters. He is dedicated to the values of honesty, integrity, commitment and trust and will practice these values with all constituencies.

Tom Cook is enthusiastic about the opportunity to work with the Hellgate Elementary School board, administration, and staff. He will bring his vision, expertise, and dedication so that every child will have the same support and success that he desires for his granddaughter, who is in kindergarten at Hellgate Elementary. We’re lucky to have such an outstanding educator and public servant standing for election to the School Board.

Greg Timmons,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0