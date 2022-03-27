Letter to the editor: Tom Cook will be dedicated school board member

I proudly and enthusiastically support Tom Cook in his bid for election to the Hellgate Elementary School Board.

I’ve known Tom for more than 30 years and have found him to be caring, compassionate, intelligent, and willing to listen to all sides of an issue.

He is a career educator with more than 40 years experience as a teacher and administrator. He understands how to work with institutional budgets, faculty and most importantly, the students those finances and teachers serve.

Tom has been a member of the Missoula community for 42 years during which time he has dedicated himself, first, as a professor at the University, later in administrative roles. He’s been a radio host on KUFM and volunteers his time at the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center.

I know he will serve the school board with the same dedication he exhibits in all his endeavors.

Deb Nelson-Rosbarsky,

Missoula

