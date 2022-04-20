Letter to the editor: Tom Cook will be effective board member

Tom’s background makes him particularly qualified to be an effective member of the school board. His 40+ years in academics (including experience as professor of music, music department chair, and assistant dean in Fine Arts at UM) gives him a keen understanding of the pressures, processes, and financial nuances of providing meaningful and quality education. He also intimately understands the importance of arts education for youth, and the benefits that the arts provide for success in other subjects. His role in the formation and long-term conducting of the MCC Band shows that he has the patience and energy to bring people of different backgrounds, skill levels, and temperament together to achieve a unified goal. His volunteering with the Food Bank shows his compassion for people who struggle.