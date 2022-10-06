Letter to the editor: Tom France - we know where he stands

He supports the right of privacy, particularly a woman’s right to chose. He opposes legislation that weaken Montanans’ right to a clean and healthful environment. He supports investment in much needed infrastructure that will enable Montana businesses and citizens to innovate and prosper. He supports alternatives to alleviate the local property tax burden. He supports equal quality education for all. He knows that the needs of a county of 100,000 are different than the needs of a county of 10,000 and opposes legislation that weaken a local government’s ability to make and enforce public health and land use decisions. He is an advocate for citizen access to public lands and hunting rights for all, not for the privileged few. He is out knocking on doors and listening to his constituents. He has the leadership ability and willingness to work with all legislators who put the well being of Montana first. Reelect Tom.