Please join me in voting for Tom France for state legislator for District 94.

Tom is an advocate for our outdoor heritage. He will work for clean water, clean air, fish and wildlife. He will work to keep public access to our public lands and water.

Tom will fight for freedom and privacy to ensure the government does not interfere in our personal lives.

I have lived in the Frenchtown district for 28 years and in Missoula County for 51 years.

Dynah Geissal,

Frenchtown