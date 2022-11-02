Letter to the editor: Tom France is the right choice for HD94

Tom France and his family want to make sure everyone in Montana can enjoy our public lands, and has access to affordable housing, healthcare and childcare. He will stand up to the Helena insiders who are trying to take away our rights and freedoms under the Constitution, including a woman’s right to privacy in making healthcare decisions. Tom will fight against the special interests that want to lock Montanans out of their public lands and take away our freedom to use them for hunting, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors with our friends and family. The Montana Constitution guarantees the right of every child to a quality public education. Tom France will defend that right and stop our local tax dollars from being used to fund private, for-profit schools. Tom France is the right choice for Montana House District 94.