Letter to the editor: Tom France will prioritize Montana

The Montana Legislature is at crossroads on natural resources issues, and the 2023 legislative session could spell disaster for Montana sportsmen and women. While we are lucky, as Montanans, to belong to communities with historically strong ties to our environs, to our rivers and our elk herds, this does not translate into rock solid protections for those resources in Helena. Rather, our public trust wealth, our outdoor heritage, and our outdoor economy are dependent on having strong advocates at the Legislature.

In particular, we need representatives who can reach across the aisle, build support around keystone issues, and get stuff done without the chaos of partisan politics. Rep. Tom France represents that brand of Montana pragmatism.

As a young Montana hunter, angler and public lands enthusiast, I trust that Rep. France will continue to prioritize the best interests of Montana’s outdoor community. That trust is based in knowing that he places the same premium as I do on Montana’s historic equitable management of wildlife, the health of our ecosystems, and the importance of public access for Montanans of every demographic. I ask that other hunters and anglers join me in securing Rep. France’s advocacy for another term in Helena.

Walker Conyngham,

Missoula

