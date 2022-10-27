Letter to the editor: Tom France's leadership needed in legislature

As both Attorney General and Governor, I worked with many legislators and I have a good idea of what it takes to be effective, both by way of moving Montana forward and helping solve local issues and problems.

Representative Tom France meets both criteria and I strongly advise Missoula County voters to re-elect Tom to House District 94.

Tom and I have been friends for many years, and I have the highest regard for him. Tom has a unique combination of skills. He is both a strong advocate who can ably present cases in court and an individual who can work collaboratively with many different interests to build durable and fair solutions.

As an attorney, Tom argued the case that established our fundamental right to a clean and healthful environment under Montana’s Constitution. But he has also worked with Montana’s timber industry on projects that addressed forest health and supplied logs to local mills and partnered with agricultural organizations on win-win initiatives that helped wildlife and farmers and ranchers. This is a exceptional track record.

I strongly urge the voters of House District 94 to vote for Tom France. His leadership is needed in the Montana Legislature.

Steve Bullock,

Helena