Letter to the editor: Too much leeway for careless driver

I was involved in a wreck in a construction zone by St. Regis in a semi truck with a car that attempted a U-turn across a double yellow line as traffic was going two ways on the eastbound side. They left the scene but were found trying to get a spare tire put on.

They were only cited for careless driving, costing them $85; no ticket for leaving, no other tickets as well; nor a double offense in a construction zone. All due to trooper discretion—really!

I am out of work due to damages to my truck for at least 10 business days, costing me thousands of lost revenue. Really! All for trooper discretion rather than following the book.

Gene Major,

Stevensville

