Letter to the editor: Tourist housing has role in crisis
Letter to the editor: Tourist housing has role in crisis

As a Missoula native, I can remember a time when there was affordable housing here. Now, I can hardly picture that being the case ever again.

Tourist housing (Airbnb, VRBO) is contributing to the housing crisis. I have lived next to two tourist homes, and I can vouch that this provides an unnecessary burden, hassle and nuisance to surrounding residents. I know of countless Missoulians I’ve grown up with, or grown to know, who cannot find housing due to lack of availability and outrageous pricing.

I believe there is low compliance with local ordinances, i.e. unregistered short-term rentals. People are looking to make a buck at the expense of ordinary folks who need a place to live. What about the homelessness crisis in Missoula, countless people living on the river’s edge? What about people with a criminal past looking for a new start? What about refugees who need a place to resettle?

It is encouraging to hear the city council is in the process of conducting a study to see how many tourist houses comply with local regulations. I hope the results will eventually lead to the ban of vacation homes in the future.

Lani Gallegos,

Missoula

