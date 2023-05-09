Attending the Traffic Commission meeting in Helena April 20, I learned District 1 does not have representation for our nine counties, which include Lincoln, Flathead, Sanders, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, Granite, and Powell. Tammi Fisher was our representative for District 1 and her term expired January 2023.

Gov. Gianforte is the person responsible to appoint another traffic commissioner and hasn't for four months. We are a fast-growing region with no representation?

Chairman of the traffic commission, Loran Frazier, commented on the vacancy saying, "We have to get representation in District 1. It is not fair to the rest of the commissioners to make decisions on a district we're not totally familiar with or that we have to deal with on a daily basis."

Please get involved. Call, email or write to Gov. Gianforte insisting he appoint a representative for District 1.

Vickie Cariveau,

Lakeside