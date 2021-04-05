 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Traffic plan 'fixes' non-existent problem
What the heck: roundabouts at the East Missoula ramps? ("Highway 200 corridor plan through East Missoula could bring major traffic changes," Missoulian, March 16.) How high are you and can I please have some?

There is rarely a backlog either east- or west-bound at any time of day. You people are proposing a solution for a problem that does not exist.

I guess that since you are using OPM (other people's money), you really don't care about the constituency or about the people you are supposed to represent.

Taxes in this city are already exorbitant, not to mention the county. 

Michael Wheeler,

Clinton

