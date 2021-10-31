Letter to the editor: Train noise still an issue

I recently purchased a paper copy of the Missoulian dated Sunday, Oct. 24. I was stunned and excited by the headline: "Train noise to dissipate with mitigation system." I live in the West Side neighborhood of Missoula, less than one block from the train tracks. How unsurprised I was to find out that this "mitigation system" is merely replacing a train horn that bothers the lower Rattlesnake and downtown neighborhoods at one (the only) train crossing in town. Let me recall that just a few years back a whole wall/sound mitigation system was installed along the highway to block those lower Rattlesnake and downtown residents from the bothersome sound of the interstate and passing train.
The real racket that keeps people awake (lower-income people, to be sure, in the North and West Side neighborhoods), is the intense coupling/crashing sound the trains make 24/7, rattling our entire homes, or idling their engines for hours, spewing a steady stream of diesel exhaust right in the middle of where many people live. This problem has never been addressed and far surpasses one train horn that bugs the more well-to-do neighborhoods.
What a misleading, disappointing and totally out-of-touch headliner, shame!
Rebecca Kelley,
Missoula