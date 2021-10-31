Letter to the editor: Train noise still an issue

I recently purchased a paper copy of the Missoulian dated Sunday, Oct. 24. I was stunned and excited by the headline: "Train noise to dissipate with mitigation system." I live in the West Side neighborhood of Missoula, less than one block from the train tracks. How unsurprised I was to find out that this "mitigation system" is merely replacing a train horn that bothers the lower Rattlesnake and downtown neighborhoods at one (the only) train crossing in town. Let me recall that just a few years back a whole wall/sound mitigation system was installed along the highway to block those lower Rattlesnake and downtown residents from the bothersome sound of the interstate and passing train.