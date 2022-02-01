 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: 'Traitor' used too frequently

  • 0

Anyone reading the newspapers or watching cable news these days is familiar with the oft-repeated accusation that someone in the speaker’s sights is a damned “traitor,” guilty of “treason,” or otherwise intent on undermining the republic in some despicable way.

Former President Trump, a prominent practitioner of the art of denigration, has thrown the “traitor” and “treason” epithets at more political opponents than you can keep track of, in one case expanding the attack from simple “traitor” to “no-good traitor” and “dirty, rotten traitor.” A number of his political allies, including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, have happily joined in on the fun, with Greene charging any Republican who was considering supporting President Biden’s infrastructure bill to be a traitor. Notable wordsmith Steve Bannon, former presidential advisor to Trump, referred to five U.S. senators whom he deemed less than fully supportive of the boss as not only “traitors” but “scumbags and slimeballs” as well.

Calling your political opponent a “traitor” has a long and dishonorable pedigree that crosses party and even geographic lines. It brings to mind a revealing quote from none other than Britain’s King George III. “A traitor,” that monarch decreed, “is everyone who does not agree with me.”

People are also reading…

Mark Connell,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: CPR songs

Letter to the editor: CPR songs

Thank you for highlighting the important happenings in our community. However, one area that needs more focus is what to do in the event of a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News