Letter to the editor: 'Traitor' used too frequently

Anyone reading the newspapers or watching cable news these days is familiar with the oft-repeated accusation that someone in the speaker’s sights is a damned “traitor,” guilty of “treason,” or otherwise intent on undermining the republic in some despicable way.

Former President Trump, a prominent practitioner of the art of denigration, has thrown the “traitor” and “treason” epithets at more political opponents than you can keep track of, in one case expanding the attack from simple “traitor” to “no-good traitor” and “dirty, rotten traitor.” A number of his political allies, including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, have happily joined in on the fun, with Greene charging any Republican who was considering supporting President Biden’s infrastructure bill to be a traitor. Notable wordsmith Steve Bannon, former presidential advisor to Trump, referred to five U.S. senators whom he deemed less than fully supportive of the boss as not only “traitors” but “scumbags and slimeballs” as well.