Letter to the editor: Tranel brings authentic leadership

Monica Tranel is one of the smartest, most down to earth people I know. She is exactly the kind of leader Montana needs in Congress. She does her homework and talks straight. She works hard and has a fitting resume – former statewide candidate for public office, mother, lawyer representing everyday Montanans, and a former Olympic athlete. Like me, she is also in love with Montana and willing to step up to defend our values. Running for office isn't easy. I know. As a recent candidate myself, I was lucky to have Monica at my side, offering experience, strength and hope, and financial and moral support. It mattered. The fact that she put her hat in the ring, yet again, is a testament to her commitment to Montana’s future. For Monica, it isn’t personal and there’s no ego. It’s not about her. She sees herself as a vehicle to get us all there, to make sure we can build a sustainable, more just society. Monica Tranel will have my vote and my participation in her campaign, because that's what it takes. She can't win alone. If you want hopeful intelligent leaders in Washington, D.C., look no further.

Dori Gilels

Missoula

