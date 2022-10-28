 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Tranel does not give direct answers

Normally a conservative voter I wanted to give Ms. Tranel a chance because of my doubts about Zinke. But in listening to her in debates and hearing her responses to radio call-in shows, she doesn’t answer direct questions. When directly asked whether she is for or against student loan forgiveness, she talked about other aspects of education in Montana but did not the answer the question. When asked if she thinks it's OK for a born male to play on women’s teams her response was “where has this happened in Montana?” How can Montana voters trust any candidate who does not give direct answers to simple direct questions? Her evasive non-answers are a main reason I and many others hold politicians in low regard.

Bruce Fuglei,

Missoula

