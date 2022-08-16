Letter to the editor: Tranel is a role model for our daughters

Thanks for printing the photo of Monica Tranel grabbing the mic from Zinke. I cut it out and posted it on the wall of my office. I bet most women have had an arrogant man dismiss what we said, interrupt us mid-sentence, or talk over us.

It is great to see a powerful woman stick up for herself and what she believes. She is a role model for our daughters and granddaughter to stand up and refuse to shut up.

Let's get someone in office who will represent us and not special interests and other arrogant lobbies.

She won my respect and my vote.

Judy Helm Wright,

Missoula