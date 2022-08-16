 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Tranel is a role model for our daughters

  • 0

Thanks for printing the photo of Monica Tranel grabbing the mic from Zinke. I cut it out and posted it on the wall of my office. I bet most women have had an arrogant man dismiss what we said, interrupt us mid-sentence, or talk over us.

It is great to see a powerful woman stick up for herself and what she believes. She is a role model for our daughters and granddaughter to stand up and refuse to shut up.

Let's get someone in office who will represent us and not special interests and other arrogant lobbies.

She won my respect and my vote.

Judy Helm Wright,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News