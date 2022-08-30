Letter to the editor: Tranel is best for Montana

“Monica misses the mark for Montana”?

The “Guest View” in the Missoulian on Aug. 24 says so, but I disagree. I have met both Ryan Zinke and Monica Tranel and think they are both pretty much what they seem.

Both grew up in Montana and are athletes — Zinke as a Navy Seal 1986-2008 and Tranel as an Olympic rower for the USA in 1996 and 2000 — so they both know the state and are strong, courageous, and disciplined. He became a businessman, she a lawyer serving the Montana Public Service Commission.

A soldier’s job is to do what he is told; a Seal’s job is to be fast and tricky, too. A businessman’s job is to make money for himself and his family.

A lawyer’s job is to know the material and to think and persuade in support of her boss and clients, in Tranel’s case the people of Montana in relation to state utilities.

He is a man and a “bro,” more given to talking than to listening.

She is a woman and a mother, hence encouraged from birth to listen, consider, and take care of others.

I have no doubt who has my best interests in mind.

Mary Fahnestock-Thomas,

Hamilton